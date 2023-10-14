Rock the Mansion Gala Raises $220,000 and Awareness of Newport Mental Health’s Impact on Newport County

With stunning Newport views as a backdrop, generous supporters opened their hearts and contributed more than $220,000 in donations during Newport Mental Health’s ninth annual “Rock the Mansion” Gala.

Held at Eisenhower House on October 5th, guests were greeted by NMH Board Members Joyce A. Kirby (Board Chair) and Madeline Turano (Development Committee Chair and Gala Committee Chair) as they arrived in time to enjoy a beautiful sunset and views of sailing vessels and departing cruise ships before moving inside a festive tent for a three-course dinner.

“It was a fabulous night and a home run in spreading awareness of the mental health needs of our community,” says Jamie Lehane, President and CEO of Newport Mental Health. “We’re grateful to all who joined us to celebrate the positive impact we made this year and to help fund the important work being done in the six communities that make up Newport County.”

Jeffrey Lipshires and Leanne DePaul were honored for participating as title sponsors for an amazing third year in a row with their company, J2Construct. Other major sponsors included the Bazarsky Family Foundation, Lobby Muddy Fest, RE/MAX Results Fitzpatrick Team, and Vickers’ Liquors.

K. Joseph Shekarchi (D), Speaker of the Rhode Island House of Representatives, delivered introductory remarks, congratulating Newport Mental Health for being one of three community behavioral health organizations designated as a Certified Behavior Health Clinic by the State of Rhode Island. He also reiterated his support of mental health initiatives. “We are grateful to Speaker Shekarchi for his insightful keynote speech,” says Lehane, “and for his commitment to promoting mental health services in the State of Rhode Island with important legislation and secured funding.”

In addition to Speaker Shekarchi, other honored guests included Representative Lauren Carson (Newport), Representative Marvin Abney (Middletown, Newport), Dennis Turano (Town Councilman, Middletown), and Mark D. Aramli (At-Large Councilor, Newport City Council).

Professional auctioneer Lucas Hunt, president of HUNT Auctioneers, guided an entertaining live auction and paddle raise. The founders of the Lobby Muddy Fest, a fundraiser held earlier this summer in Newport, kicked off the paddle raise with a $15,000 donation and offered matching funds for $1,000 and $250 donations. At the end of the evening, they presented Newport Mental Health with a total donation of $22,000.

The evening ended with a packed dance floor to the music of the DownCity Band. Guests were delighted by a three-course meal provided by McGrath’s Clambakes and Catering.

