Gasoline Tanker Overturns on Allens Avenue Ramp, Prompting Major Cleanup Effort

An overturned gasoline tanker truck on the Allens Avenue on-ramp to Interstate 95 North in Providence caused a significant spill Saturday evening, necessitating an extensive response from emergency services.

At approximately 6:00 p.m., the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management’s Office of Emergency Response was dispatched to the scene. The truck, which was carrying 11,000 gallons of gasoline, had leaked a substantial amount of fuel onto the roadway, raising concerns about potential environmental and safety hazards.

Cleanup operations are well underway, employing multiple strategies to contain and remove the gasoline. Emergency responders have deployed foam on the roadway and are working diligently to prevent the gasoline and other chemicals from contaminating the nearby river. Vacuum trucks have been brought in to extract the gasoline from the road and catch basin.

Authorities have successfully contained the spill and will next focus on securing and safely removing the overturned truck. In the meantime, the public is advised to avoid the area to ensure safety. While there is no immediate concern regarding toxic vapors, gasoline is highly flammable, and the area will remain cordoned off until the cleanup is complete.

