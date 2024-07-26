Residential Properties Ltd. Announces Sale of 29 Adams Point Road in Barrington for $1.75 Million

Residential Properties Ltd. announced Thursday the sale of 29 Adams Point Road in Barrington, Rhode Island, for $1.75 million. The transaction was expertly handled by RPL Sales Associate Nancy Weaver, who represented the seller as the listing agent.

The property, a stunning 1940s colonial, is situated in a prime location on the picturesque Adams Point Road, right in the heart of the sought-after Rumstick Village-Harbor District. The home’s sunlit, Nantucket-inspired design is complemented by seamless additions made in 2014, enhancing its charm and functionality.

The house features a spacious and welcoming floor plan, including a sunlit living room with French doors leading to a home office, a stylish dining room, and a cook’s kitchen. The breakfast room opens to a delightful family room with a fireplace, surrounded by windows that bathe the space in natural light. The second floor boasts four bedrooms, including an enchanting primary suite, while the third floor offers two additional skylit bedrooms and a sparkling bath.

The property is equipped with all the most sought-after features, including hardwood floors throughout, new windows, a 5-zone gas heating system, 5-zone central air, an installed generator, 400 amp electric service, a home office, a mudroom, a patio, lush gardens, sprinklers, and exceptional privacy.

Nancy Weaver, the listing agent, is renowned for her expertise in new construction, waterfront, and luxury sales. Recognized twice among America’s Best Real Estate Agents, Nancy has been a leading figure in the Barrington market for many years. She has received numerous accolades, including the GPBOR Platinum Plus award (for over $20 million in yearly sales), RI Monthly Professional Excellence (Legend Status), and has been named the #1 Barrington agent multiple times. Nancy resides in Barrington, where she is well-versed in waterfront building, additions, flood zones, and docks.

For more information on Nancy Weaver and her listings, please visit NancyWeaverRealtor.com.

