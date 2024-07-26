Stunning Portsmouth Condo with Panoramic Water Views Hits the Market for $1,050,000

57 Immokolee Drive | Portsmouth, RI | 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, 3,234 sq ft | offered by Residential Properties Ltd. for $1,050,000.

Welcome to your dream home in the historic town of Portsmouth, RI, nestled within the exclusive Immokolee Commons development. This stunning condo offers a perfect blend of modern elegance and coastal charm, spread across three levels and over 3,000 square feet of luxurious living space.

From the moment you step inside, you’ll be captivated by the unobstructed water views visible from every living area. The main level features an open concept design, seamlessly connecting the living room, dining room, and kitchen to create a harmonious and serene environment. A private deck off the dining area provides an idyllic setting for outdoor dining and enjoying breathtaking sunsets.

For those who work from home or seek a quiet retreat, the versatile office/den on the main level is an ideal space. A conveniently located powder room with a laundry area adds to the convenience of this floor.

Ascend to the second level, where you’ll find the luxurious master suite. This sanctuary boasts a custom walk-in closet with built-ins and an exquisite en-suite bathroom featuring a tiled shower and double vanity. The guest suite, also on this level, includes a full bathroom and a walk-in closet, ensuring privacy and comfort for visitors.

The finished lower level offers a versatile space perfect for entertaining, complete with access to a stamped concrete patio. Here, you can relax and soak in the serene coastal ambiance, making every day feel like a vacation.

Completing this exceptional property is a spacious integral two-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage. This condo epitomizes luxury living, offering an unparalleled combination of style, comfort, and breathtaking views.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

