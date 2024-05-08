Dr. Anna Matos-Mournighan Leaves Edward King House Senior Center for Role at Salve Regina University

In a significant development for the Edward King House Senior Center, Deputy Director Dr. Anna Matos-Mournighan has announced her departure after eight years of dedicated service. Dr. Anna is set to embark on a new journey at Salve Regina University, where she will take on the role of Visiting Professor and Graduate Program Director for Healthcare Administration.

Throughout her tenure at the Edward King House Senior Center, Dr. Anna has been a driving force behind the institution’s mission to serve the 50+ population of Newport County. Her leadership has been instrumental in providing resources and opportunities that promote adult learning, independent living, and an enriched quality of life for seniors.

“We are grateful for Anna’s exemplary service and commitment to the Edward King House Senior Center,” expressed Carmela Geer, Executive Director. “Her contributions have been instrumental in helping us achieve National Accreditation and working closely with institutions of higher learning. We wish her the very best in her new role at Salve Regina University and know that she will continue to make a positive impact in her new endeavor.”

As Dr. Anna transitions to her new role, the Edward King House Senior Center assures the community that it remains committed to delivering quality programs and services. The center is currently restructuring its leadership and actively searching for new candidates to fill key roles, ensuring continuity and excellence in its offerings.

Reflecting on her time at the Edward King House Senior Center, Dr. Matos-Mournighan expressed gratitude for the experience and excitement for the opportunities ahead. “I am thankful for the support and collaboration I have experienced at the EKHSC,” she remarked. “I look forward to bringing my skills and passion for lifelong learning to Salve Regina, and I am confident that our paths will cross again in meaningful ways.”

The Edward King House Senior Center extends its warmest wishes to Dr. Anna Matos-Mournighan as she embarks on this new chapter. The community is invited to join in celebrating her achievements and wishing her continued success in her future endeavors.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

