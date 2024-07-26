Jacques Pépin to Headline Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival; Tickets On Sale Now

Renowned chef, television personality, and author Jacques Pépin is set to share stories and insights from his illustrious career during the Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival this September. The event, now in its 19th year, will take place at the historic Rosecliff mansion from September 19 to 22.

“A Conversation with World-Renowned French Chef Jacques Pépin and Claudine Pépin” will be one of the highlights of the festival, which also includes a Connoisseur’s Dinner, Vintner Dinner, Sunday Jazz Brunch, and 18 food and beverage seminars. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample a variety of gourmet food and beverages from festival sponsors in the Tasting Tent.

Tickets are currently available on the festival’s website.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jacques Pépin back for his fifth appearance at the Wine & Food Festival,” said Trudy Coxe, CEO and Executive Director of The Preservation Society of Newport County, the event’s organizer. “His presence adds a special excitement to the weekend. This year’s addition of the Connoisseur’s Dinner and an eclectic lineup of seminars promises to make this one of our most memorable festivals yet.”

Claudine Pépin, President of the Jacques Pépin Foundation, along with Rollie Wesen, the Foundation’s Executive Director, will present a seminar on French cuisine. They will also host the Vintner Dinner, which will feature culinary creations from four distinguished chefs, paired with select wines.

The festival’s seminars will showcase wines from renowned regions such as California, France, Italy, Spain, and Australia. Beyond wine, attendees can explore tastings of Remy Cointreau cocktails, Japanese sake, Kentucky whiskey, Mexican mezcal, and international beers.

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management is returning as the Presenting Sponsor for the third consecutive year. Additional support comes from Grand Cru Sponsors, including Ammunition Wines & Whiskey, Boar’s Head, Cakebread Cellars, Cointreau, Empson USA, The Jacques Pépin Foundation, Mezcalum, and Taylor Fladgate, along with numerous Vintner Sponsors.

The festival will also feature a Restaurant Program, offering wine dinners at various local restaurants, and an After-Dark Party at a local nightclub. For more details and updates, visit www.newportmansions.org.

Proceeds from the Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival benefit The Preservation Society of Newport County. This nonprofit organization, accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, is dedicated to preserving and interpreting Newport’s historic architecture, landscapes, and decorative arts. The Society manages 11 historic properties, including seven National Historic Landmarks, representing over 250 years of American architectural and social history.

