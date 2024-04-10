Share Your Voice: Rhode Island Foundation to Host Free Community Dinner in Newport

The Rhode Island Foundation is inviting Newport County residents to share their thoughts about the issues that are important to them at a free community dinner Tues., April 16.

“We want to hear what matters most to you. Sharing your perspective will help guide the Foundation’s grantmaking, community engagement and more,” said David N. Cicilline, the Foundation’s president and CEO. “Your input is a way for us to better understand how you see things in your community. These conversations will help us shape a path forward for the Foundation that we will share later this year.”

The event will be held at Innovate Newport, 513 Broadway, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, but seating is limited. Register at rifoundation.org/togetherri.

“We’re giving people the opportunity to talk face-to-face with each other over family-style meals. Bring your ideas for improving your community and the local challenges you’d like to see the Foundation address,” said Cicilline.

The Foundation will provide moderators to help guide the conversations, but participants will drive the discussions. Five additional get-togethers across Rhode Island are scheduled through May 22. The public can attend any of the sessions regardless of where they live. The complete schedule is posted at rifoundation.org/togetherri.

Last year, the Foundation awarded $5.2 million in grants to Newport County nonprofits for work in education, health care, economic opportunity, the arts, the environment and housing among other sectors.

