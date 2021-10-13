ROGER WILLIAMS PARK ZOO HOSTS JACK-O-LANTERN SPECTACULAR

It’s music to our ears as the nationally acclaimed walk-through Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo is back and better than ever. Presented by Citizens, this year’s spectacular takes visitors on a journey from the days of ragtime and swing to rock and roll and hip hop as we celebrate the greatest music from the last 150 years. Guests can stroll, or dance their way, past thousands of intricately carved pumpkins displayed while listening to soundtracks from the 1860’s through today.

All tickets are only available online and must be purchased in advance.

Tickets for Prime Nights, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, are timed entry tickets only from 6:00 – 10:30 pm, with last entry at 10:00 pm. Adult $21; child $18 (ages 2-12); toddlers 1 and under are always free.

Tickets for Value Nights, Monday through Thursday are timed entry tickets only from 6:00 – 10:30 pm, with last entry at 10:00 pm. Adult $17, child $14 (ages 2-12); toddlers 1 and under are always free.

Roger Williams Park Zoo members save $2 off adult and $1 off child tickets nightly. Members must purchase their tickets online.

Family Fun Nights: 6:00 – 8:00 pm, Included with price of admission. Family Fun Nights have special themes for the whole family. Families can meet & greets with some of their favorite costumed characters before hopping on the pumpkin trail. All events are 6:00 – 8:00 pm and included in the price of the Jack-o-Lantern Spectacular ticket.

Fairy Tale Nights

Tuesdays: October 12 & 19

Tuesdays: October 12 & 19 Superhero Nights

Wednesdays: October 13 & 20

Sensory-Friendly Nights: Join us for a special sensory-friendly Jack-o-Lantern Spectacular an hour before the trail opens to the public: designed those with autism spectrum disorders (ASD) and sensory processing differences and their families from 5:00 – 6:00 pm on Tuesday, October 26 and Wednesday, October 27.

For maximum enjoyment, the over 5000 pumpkins will light up the Zoo’s Wetlands Trail, but there will be no music or special effects.

Tickets are available for purchase in person only at the Zoo’s admissions booth. Check rwpzoo.org/jols for ticket information.

WEATHER POLICY – Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is open rain or shine. In the case of light to moderate rain, the show will be open. There will be no refunds or rescheduling. Please call in advance, check the website or visit Facebook for updates and weather policy.

FOR INFORMATION AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS >