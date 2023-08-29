Rosemary Tobin & Emma Andy of Lila Delman Compass Sell Waterfront Block Island Cottage for $3.3 Million

Lila Delman Compass has announced the sale of 288 Spring Street on Block Island for $3,300,000. Rosemary Tobin & Emma Andy, Sales Associates of Lila Delman Compass’ Block Island Office, represented the Seller. Rosemary Tobin also facilitated for the Buyer in this transaction.

Situated on nearly 4 waterfront acres, this retro-modern cottage features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms across 2,000 square feet of living space. Originally built in 1967, the home has been fully renovated with an inverted floor plan that capitalizes on the water-views from the upstairs kitchen, living room and dining area. Additional highlights include several waterside decks and a custom designed fire pit area.

According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, Lila Delman Compass ranks as the #1 real estate brokerage on Block Island this year. Agents of Lila Delman Compass have participated in three out of Block Island’s top five sales year-to-date.

