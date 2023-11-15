RPL Completes Million-Dollar Sale of East Side Colonial

Residential Properties Ltd. announced Tuesday the sale of 185 Slater Avenue on Providence’s East Side for $1,675,000. RPL Sales Associate Jim DeRentis represented the seller as the listing agent and RPL’s Erkkinen-Cohen Group represented the buyer as the selling agent in this transaction.

According to State-Wide MLS data, RPL has now proudly participated in 12 of the 16 highest-selling single-family home sales in Providence this year.

Located just off beautiful Blackstone Boulevard, this fully renovated 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath brick Colonial provides classic architectural details and contemporary amenities. The front-to-back living room features a custom-mantle fireplace and set of French doors opening to the sunroom. State-of-the-art appliances, custom cabinetry, and stone counters create function and style in the chef’s kitchen, while a wet bar, reminiscent of a vintage Hollywood movie set, and walkout access to the meticulously landscaped backyard/patio allow for seamless entertaining. A second-floor primary suite lends a well-appointed walk-in closet and an ensuite bath with dual custom vanities and gorgeous tile work. The third floor completes the layout with a luxe guest room, another custom tile full bath, and laundry room. Residents enjoy the walkable, neighborhood steps to charming parks, running trails, and the farmers market.

Jim DeRentis is Residential Properties’ Top Producing Sales Agent, the top selling agent for sales over $1 million on the East Side, and the only nationally ranked individual sales agent on Providence’s East Side. He has been a recipient of the Circle of Sales Excellence Platinum Plus Award each year since 2011 when he was named Rookie of the Year. For the past nine years, Jim has been included on the REAL Trends list of “America’s Top Real Estate Agents” and in 2020 was named to “The 1000.” For the past three years consecutively, he has been named the #1 individual agent in the state for transaction sides, achieving over $109 million in transaction volume, and in 2022 and 2023 was the #1 agent in the state for both volume and transaction sides. To learn more about Jim and to view his listings, please visit ThePVDRealEstateGuy.com.

Susan Erkkinen currently lives on the East Side of Providence and is proud to have her daughter Annalise Erkkinen Cohen working on her team. Sue has been selling single-family homes, multi-family homes, and condos in RI and nearby MA for over 30 years. From preparing your home for sale and pricing advice to looking for the perfect property to buy, Sue and Annalise are here to bring your goals to life. To learn more about the Erkkinen – Cohen Group and to view their listings, please visit ErkkinenCohen.com.

