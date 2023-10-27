RPL’s Kathleen Flaherty Closes $1.25M Sale of Barrington Riverfront Ranch

Residential Properties Ltd. announced Thursday the sale of 397 County Road in Barrington for $1.25 million. RPL Sales Associate Kathleen Flaherty of their Barrington office represented the buyer as the selling agent in this transaction.

This stunning coastal abode in walkable proximity to downtown comes with all that makes Barrington living sweet, including a swimming pool, private dock, sandy beach, and outdoor shower. Its 3 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 baths provide ample space for family and guests. Water views are enjoyed from the kitchen, Florida room, and living room via a wall of windows. The primary suite features a sunroom and sauna, while the gorgeous pergola-covered deck is the perfect bow on this sparkling waterfront home.

The selling agent, Kathleen Flaherty, advises clients through constant communication and the most up-to-date expertise on the buying or selling process. Whatever location, whatever price range, she will provide you a concierge-level experience to help achieve your real estate goals. To learn more about Kathleen and view her listings, please visit KathleenFlaherty. ResidentialProperties.com or find her on Instagram @theeastcoastrhody, where she highlights hidden gems, fun events, and local businesses.

