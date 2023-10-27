Obituary: Horton N. Edward (1936-2023)

Horton N. Edward passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Lakeside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in North Kingstown, RI.

Horton was born on September 23, 1936 at Newport Hospital, the son of Horton W. and Evelyn (Taber) Edward. He is survived by his son Michael S. Edward and his wife Anne (O’Hanley) Edward of Boston and Newport, and his daughter Margo S. (Edward) Strong and her husband Rodney Strong of Eureka, CA. He is also survived by his 8 grandchildren, Sean O’Loughlin, Liseanne Winters, Alyson Nadelson (Edward), Andrew Edward, Richard Shears, Phillip Edward, Mary Villalobos, and Kate Edward, as well as 11 great grandchildren.

Horton was predeceased by the love of his life, Beatrice Edward, and by his daughter, Michelle S. Edward, both of whom he is now with for eternity in Heaven. Horton was the Brother of the late Gloria DelSesto and Forrest Edward.

Horton left Rogers High School at age 15 to work with his father at West’s Automotive Service on West Marlborough Street in Newport. From 1956-1958 he served in the US Army as a mail courier in Nancy, France. Upon returning from his service, he rejoined his dad as an employee at West’s, and then eventually as the long-term owner of the business until its sale in the mid 1990’s. After the sale he stayed busy as a greeter at Newport Grand, and in the motor pool at Salve Regina University. Later, before retiring for good in the mid 2010’s, he was a mail carrier and special delivery driver for the USPS. Although he lacked much formal education, he was a lifetime learner, and vigorously encouraged his children and grandchildren to pursue higher education. Later, in his 40’s, he liked to joke that he was the “top of his class” when he went back to school to proudly earn his GED.

Horty had a feisty side when he thought a situation wasn’t fair or just— or if he thought someone was being treated badly, but mainly he was a kind, caring and helpful man who people enjoyed spending time with. He was a good man and a good guy.

As a father he blessed all his children with two precious and useful gifts. The first was that for every minute of every day of their lives they knew his unconditional love and his complete belief in and support of them. His second gift was instilling in all his children an understanding of the power of redemption, and the art of the comeback. A belief that no matter how deep the ditch you might get yourself into, as long as you’re still breathing, get yourself up, dust yourself off, and get back on a path to figure things out—-because you owe that to yourself and to those who love and believe in you. Conversely, when you’re on top, pay it back AND pay it forward, because everyone deserves the dignity to know that someone cares about and believes in them.

Visiting hours will be held Sunday, October 29, 2023 from 2-5pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street, Newport, RI. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Horton’s name to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center (mlkccenter.org) or to Continuum Hospice and Palliative Care of Rhode Island (continuumhospice.com).

