RPL’s Shevlin Closes Highest Adamsville Home Sale in 2023

Residential Properties Ltd. announced the sale of 9-11 Brookside Lane in Little Compton for $1.6 million. RPL Broker Associate Michelle Shevlin represented the buyer as the selling agent in this transaction.

According to State-Wide MLS data, this is the highest single-family home sale in Adamsville in 2023 to date.

A circa-1750 Farmhouse and barn/garage/apartment on 2.2 bucolic acres, the property was renovated and added onto in 2008. A fireplaced cook’s kitchen, magnificent sunroom, and a mural-painted dining room are but a few of its attractive features. The primary suite on the second level enjoys beautiful views over the property as well as a bath and two walk-in closets. This level is completed by 2 more bedrooms, 2 tiled baths, and a mural-painted living room. The 3-stall garage features a beautifully finished 1-bedroom apartment with a full kitchen. Historic stone walls and a sunken garden bring enchantment to the exterior. Included is 9 Brookside Lane, a separate, mostly wooded lot with ample room for possible building and construction. Located in the Adamsville area of Little Compton, residents are close to the charming Barn restaurant and Simmons Market.

The selling agent, Michelle Shevlin, works with buyers and sellers throughout Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts, with a particular emphasis on coastal properties and second homes. Born and raised just outside of Providence, Michelle studied marketing at the University of Rhode Island’s School of Business. As a dedicated Broker Associate, she brings an extensive knowledge of Newport, Providence, and the South Coast. For more information about Michelle and to view her listings, please visit her website at MichelleShevlin. ResidentialProperties.com or follow her on Instagram @Realtor_Mikki.

