RPL’s Sweeney Closes $1.12 Million Sale of East Side Mid-Century Home

Residential Properties Ltd. announces the sale of 340 Cole Avenue on Providence’s East Side for $1.12 million. RPL Sales Associate Michael J. Sweeney of The Sweeney Advisory proudly represented the seller as the listing agent in this transaction.

According to State-Wide MLS data, RPL is proud to have now participated in 22 of the 29 Providence single-family home sales over $1 million this year, including six of the top 7 highest sales in the city during 2023. The Sweeney Advisory also listed and sold Providence’s highest single-family sale in 2023 so far and the highest price per square foot for a residential sale ever recorded in Providence.

Desirable Cole Avenue, steps from Blackstone Boulevard, is the location of this spectacular 3 to 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath, Mid-Century Split-Level home. Discover an enduring mix of style, function, and lifestyle with fabulous updates including new central air, new chef’s kitchen, new main bath, refinished oak hardwood floors, and fresh paint throughout the interior. The large lot with a fully fenced and spacious backyard lends a slate patio perfect for quiet alfresco dining or festive brunches. The open floor plan begins at the sun-filled, fireplaced living room flowing into the dining room and newly-renovated kitchen. The neighborhood’s impressive greenway leads to the Lippitt Park farmers market and all the shops and cafes in Hope Village. Nearby College Hill is home to the campuses and museums of Brown University and RISD, while downtown provides nightlife and the train station.

Pairing boutique service with large-firm resources and experience, The Sweeney Advisory offers deft market knowledge and unique strategic consultation. Led by Michael J. Sweeney, and with Ali Bazar as Director of Operations, The Sweeney Advisory represents and transacts on behalf of buyers, sellers, investors, and developers looking for special opportunities. In his first year in real estate, Michael J. Sweeney exceeded $15 million in sales, earning him the Circle of Excellence Gold Award. Michael then spent four consecutive years earning the Circle of Excellence Platinum Plus Award with team sales exceeding $93 million dollars in 2022 alone. Michael ranks as the top 1.5% of Agents Nationwide and has been a 5 Star Professional Real Estate Agent since 2019. Every year since 2018, Michael has been included in the Wall Street Journal/RealTrends list of America’s Best Real Estate Professionals. He has also earned the Rhode Island Professional Excellence in Real Estate Award. For more information about Michael, The Sweeney Advisory, and his listings, please visit SweeneyAdvisory.com

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

