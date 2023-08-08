Mariner Gallery to host the Newport Plein Air Invitational Aug 12 & 13

Mariner Gallery announced Monday that the Newport Plein Air Invitational will take place this weekend of August 12th and 13th.

The Gallery will host ten of the finest American maritime artists for a rare gathering in Newport to paint its vistas, seascapes and landscapes. The weekend will culminate in a reception of the local works on 8/13 from 6-9pm with many of the artists in attendance. All of the works painted will be for sale and remain on exhibit until early September.

Location: Mariner Gallery at 267 Spring Street, Newport, RI.

