Kira Greene of Compass sells East Side Tudor for $1,660,000

Compass announced Tuesday the sale of 74 Hazard Avenue in Providence for $1,660,000. Kira Greene, Founding Agent of Compass Providence, represented the Seller and facilitated the Buyer in this transaction.

Year to date, Kira Greene ranks as the #1 Selling Agent on the East Side by transaction count. Her success in Rhode Island’s luxury market is exemplified by the 15 $1M+ property transactions she has sold / placed under agreement this year. In 2022, Kira closed over $60M+ in sales volume, leading to her recognition by RealTrends as part of the top 1.5% of Agents Nationwide.

This Freeman Plat brick Tudor style home on Providence’s East Side features 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths and numerous custom updates. Centrally located within the neighborhood, the property is an easy walk to all the shops and restaurants of Wayland Square, Thayer and Hope St.

“It has been an incredible privilege to serve as a representative for this cherished East Side home,” commented Kira Greene. “I am grateful for my clients’ trust in my professionalism, dedication and commitment to their goals.”

Regarding buyers, Kira noted “Providence exerts a magnetic pull on out-of-state buyers in locales like the East Side. Given the influx of this buyer profile, my role extends to in-depth community knowledge and raising awareness of the convenience and opportunity that East Side living affords.”

