SALE OF WATERFRONT NARRAGANSETT HOME MARKS THE HIGHEST SALE IN THE HISTORY OF GREAT ISLAND

Lila Delman Compass announced Wednesday the significant sale of 25 East Shore Road in Narragansett for $2,417,875. This transaction marks the highest sale in the history of Great Island, according to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS.*

Lila Delman Compass participated in both sides of the record sale, with Jason Vickers, Sales Associate, representing the sellers and Nicole Maine of the Local Group, Sales Team, representing the buyers.

Lila Delman Compass ranks as the number one brokerage for sales over $1,000,000 in Rhode Island year-to-date, according to data maintained by the RI Statewide MLS.**

“The sale of 25 East Shore Road demonstrates that demand for waterfront property in Rhode Island remains high heading into the Fall market,” commented Jason Vickers. “It was a privilege to represent the sellers of this stunning, custom-designed home in a premiere waterfront location on the southern end of Great Island.”

Nicole Maine of The Local Group stated, “We were happy to help the buyers, Rhode Island locals, find and purchase this amazing property. With its dock, panoramic water views, and space to host family and friends, this home was just what they were looking for! Great Island is a beautiful piece of Rhode Island, close to all the fun of Galilee and other Narragansett amenities yet peaceful and idyllic.”

This meticulously custom-built contemporary home offers 1,957 square feet of light-filled living space and panoramic water views. The chef’s kitchen impresses with abundant custom cabinetry, hidden Sub-Zero freezer and refrigerator, Viking 6-burner stove with double range, and a butcher block prep station. One can easily entertain around the fireplace and through the two sliders leading to a second-level deck looking out to the dock.

*Sale ranking representation is based on information from the Rhode Island Statewide MLS for all sales on Great Island for the period of January 1, 1993 – August 31, 2022. **Top brokerage ranking based on dollar volume of sales over $1M from the Rhode Island Statewide MLS state for the period of January 1, 2021 – December 31, 2021. The MLS does not guarantee and is not in any way responsible for its accuracy. Data maintained by the MLS may not reflect all real estate activity in the market.

