ART BUZZ: MARINER GALLERY HOSTS SUMMER SOIRÉE

By Emily Randolph

Celebrate art and the end of summer at Newport’s Mariner Gallery annual “Summer Soirée” this Saturday, September 3rd, from 6-10pm. The event includes both cocktail bar and raw, as well as violin music.

Mariner Gallery

267 Spring Street

Newport, RI 02840

401.406.9531

mariner@marinergallery.com

