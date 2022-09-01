ART BUZZ: SPRING BULL GALLERY IS “RED HOT”

By Emily Randolph

Don’t miss Spring Bull Gallery’s “Red Hot” exhibit running through September 11, 2022. The exhibition explores 50 artists’ interpretation of the color red. Esteemed painter Harley Bartlett juried the show, selecting wide-ranging works from area artists and sculptors.

Spring Bull Gallery, recently voted Rhode Island Monthly’s Best Gallery in Newport County, is located on historic Bellevue Avenue. Our ever-changing exhibits feature works by award-winning regional artists in a welcoming atmosphere.

Spring Bull Gallery

Exceptional Fine Art Since 1990

Open daily except Tuesdays, noon to 5 pm.

55 Bellevue Ave

Newport, RI 02840

401-849-9166

studio@SpringBullGallery.com

