Salvation Cafe to close permanently at end of 2021

Salvation Cafe, the Newport stalwart that drove the restaurant scene on Broadway for the last 30 years, announced Friday afternoon that they will close permanently at the end of this month.

We can finally say without fear of being sued (I think) that Salvation Cafe has 3 weeks to live. It’s been the grooviest road and we are so grateful for the past 30 years of The greatest customers & staff, all of whom are family now. It’s been our privilege to rock this block since 1993.





There has been a ton of gossip running through Newport the last few months about the restaurant being for sale and it quickly became one of Newport’s worst kept secrets.

Best wishes to the Salvation Cafe crew and best of luck to the new owners!

