Salve Regina Students Awarded Fulbright Scholarships

Salve Regina University proudly announces the exceptional achievement of its students as two have been awarded prestigious Fulbright awards for the 2024-25 academic year, with one student selected as an alternate. Kaelie Piscitello (’24) and John Rangel Marte (’23) have secured positions in the Fulbright English Teaching Assistant program, with Piscitello heading to Taiwan and Marte to Spain. Meanwhile, Cailin Martin (’23) has been named an alternate for a Fulbright Study/Research award in the United Kingdom competition.

Selected from a pool of thousands of applicants in the Fulbright U.S. Student competition, these three students have demonstrated outstanding leadership potential, academic achievement, and commitment to service. The Fulbright program, established in 1946, serves as the U.S. government’s flagship international exchange program, fostering mutual understanding between the United States and other nations.

Dr. Nancy Schreiber, Provost at Salve Regina, expressed her delight, stating, “It is a wonderful testament to these students to be selected for the Fulbright award, and we are thrilled to have multiple winners in our graduating class. Their applications are also a testament to the many experiential opportunities Salve Regina students have, both on campus, in the local community, and globally, that help them prepare to be successful candidates for post-graduate fellowships.”

Kaelie Piscitello, who will be graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education and Special Education, will be embarking on her journey to Taiwan. Reflecting on her educational experiences, Piscitello shared, “Studying abroad changed my mindset about education. It got me interested in not only learning but teaching around the world. I’m honored and excited to have been selected for this opportunity.”

John Rangel Marte, a graduate of Salve Regina University’s Business Administration program, brings his unique perspective as a first-generation college graduate and an immigrant from Puerto Rico to his role as a Fulbright English Teaching Assistant in Spain. Marte expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Receiving a Fulbright scholarship is such an honor. I’m thrilled to continue contributing to the world and the local community here in Rhode Island.”

Cailin Martin, a recent graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Studies, stands as an alternate for a Fulbright Study/Research award in the United Kingdom. Should additional funding become available, Martin plans to undertake research at the University of Kent in the field of Conservation Biology.

Erin FitzGerald, Salve Regina’s Director of Global Education and Fellowships and Fulbright Program Advisor, emphasized the transformative nature of the Fulbright award, stating, “The Fulbright award offers these talented students an incredible opportunity to immerse themselves overseas for a year, directly engaging with their host country inside and outside of the classrooms. In addition, as Fulbright alumni, they will become lifetime members of a worldwide network of fellow Fulbrighters who support the underlying goals of the Fulbright program and are often leaders in their fields.”

As these students embark on their Fulbright journeys, they carry with them the pride and support of the Salve Regina community, representing the university’s commitment to academic excellence and global citizenship.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

