Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin has passed away at age 58

Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin passed away overnight following a battle with cancer.

First elected to the Senate in 1986, Senator Goodwin is the second-longest-serving member of the chamber.

Born and raised in the Smith Hill neighborhood she represented in Senate District 1, she became known for her work on behalf of her neighborhood, quality elder care, domestic violence prevention, improved health care, and much more.

For many years she had championed legislation to promote cancer awareness and improve treatments. The Maryellen Goodwin Colorectal Cancer Screening Act was named in her honor. The legislation, which Senator Goodwin had sponsored since prior to her own diagnosis, requires insurers to fully cover preventative screenings and colonoscopies. Among those who have recognized her leadership to improve cancer prevention and treatment are the American Cancer Society-Cancer Action Network, the Rhode Island Dermatology Society, and the Legorreta Cancer Center at Brown University.

She championed the legislative effort that ensured viability of nursing homes, providing a foundation for a new reimbursement system for nursing homes and outlining the parameters for the system to benefit the state’s elderly and disabled populations. For her work on this issue, she was recognized with the “Making a Difference Award” by Leading Age Rhode Island, a coalition of non-profit long-term care providers.

She sponsored the Nursing Home Staffing & Quality Care Act, which sets minimum standards of care and protects both residents and employees in long-term care settings.

Senator Goodwin has also been recognized by the home and hospice care industry for her work to ensure Rhode Islanders can access quality home health care services during their times of need. Her efforts included enactment of legislation to ensure planning is taking place that allows seniors to remain in their homes as they age. She was named “Legislative Champion” by the Rhode Island Partnership for Home Care.

She also worked to ensure quality of home-based child care.

Senator Goodwin was a strong advocate for her Smith Hill neighborhood. She worked to arrange for volunteers to provide graffiti removal in the neighborhood, while also winning enactment of legislation to provide stronger penalties for defacing property.

She shepherded numerous domestic violence prevention bills into law, including the landmark Homicide Prevention Act, which requires individuals subject to restraining orders to surrender their firearms, as well as legislation providing that individuals convicted of felony domestic assault surrender their firearms.

She sponsored various pieces of legislation expanding the definition of domestic violence to include arson, burglary, the damage to or obstruction of a telephone, cyberstalking and cyber-harassment, and covert tracking of a motor vehicle. Senator Goodwin championed establishment of a Domestic Violence Prevention Fund. She was recognized for her efforts by the Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence with awards presented in 2007 and 2016.

Among the economic initiatives Senator Goodwin sponsored are laws to promote youth manufacturing apprenticeships and to help market goods that are manufactured in the state, known as the Made in Rhode Island Act. She sponsored the successful effort to remove financial barriers to obtaining a GED.

Senator Goodwin was named MADD’s 2014 Legislator of the Year. She received the César Estrada Chavez Award for her passion and commitment to the vision of Chavez. She received the President’s Award from the Rhode Island National Guard.

Among others who have recognized her leadership and community efforts are Special Olympics Rhode Island, the Senior Agenda Coalition, MADD, the American Heart Association, Volunteers in Providence Schools, the Rhode Island Catholic Schools Parents Federation, Mt. Pleasant Little League, Roger Williams Park Zoo, Crossroads Rhode Island, the National Guard Association, the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Center for Mediation & Collaboration Rhode Island, and the Manitoba Association of Math Teachers.

Her first elected office was as a delegate to the 1986 Constitutional Convention. Prior to serving as whip, Senator Goodwin was the longtime Chairwoman of the Senate Committee on Special Legislation. She also chaired the Joint Committee on State Lottery.

Maryellen attended St. Patrick High School and Rhode Island College, and was employed by the City of Providence.

She was a faithful communicant of St. Patrick’s Church.

Governor McKee has directed flags to be lowered in honor of Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin.

“Our hearts are shattered by the news that our beloved colleague Maryellen Goodwin has passed away. Her accomplishments are numerous, and her legacy will be indelible. Maryellen made an unforgettable impact on all of us in the Senate, and on all who knew her. She lit up every room she entered with an infectious smile and razor-sharp wit. Our lives are richer for having known her. Maryellen’s impact on Smith Hill, Providence, and our entire state will be felt for generations. She stood fearlessly for what was right, fighting for the voiceless, vulnerable and underprivileged. Her leadership led to passage of landmark laws improving lead poisoning prevention, the child care industry, domestic violence prevention, public safety, worker protections, access to health care, home care and nursing home safety, and so much more. The law that bears her name, the Maryellen Goodwin Colorectal Cancer Screening Act, is among the many she sponsored that is saving lives. Her dedication to the cause of improving cancer prevention, research and treatment predates her own diagnosis and courageous battle with the disease. While all Rhode Islanders will benefit from the initiatives she shepherded into law, it is the impact she had on those of us blessed to have known her that I think of first today. I am grateful that I knew her, and saw firsthand her heart of gold, her sense of humor, and the love she so selflessly gave to all who knew her. I will always cherish the many happy memories we shared. As our Senate family grieves, we send our deepest, heartfelt condolences to Maryellen’s sisters, Sheila and Maureen; her nieces and nephews, upon whom she doted; her partner Charles Fogarty; her close friend Kristen Silvia; and the countless others who, like us, are devastated by this news.”

– President of the Senate Dominick J. Ruggerio

“Susan and I are saddened to learn of the passing of Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin. Born and raised in the Smith Hill neighborhood of Providence, Maryellen was a tireless champion for her constituents and the state of Rhode Island. From sponsoring legislation that supported seniors, to strengthening worker protections, fighting for increases in school aid, especially funding for English Language Learners, Senator Goodwin dedicated her life to public service. I’ve signed into law many of Senator Goodwin’s bills, but I was most proud to sign the Maryellen Goodwin Colorectal Cancer Screening Act. This critical piece of legislation, which she strongly championed, removed barriers that many Rhode Islanders face in accessing crucial screenings. Rhode Islanders owe a debt of gratitude to Senator Goodwin — her leadership and courage have helped so many across our state. On behalf of the people of Rhode Island, thank you Senator Goodwin. We will keep your legacy alive and keep your family in our thoughts and prayers.”

– Governor Dan McKee

