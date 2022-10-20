Senator Reed Delivers $2.275 Million to Help Providence Police Upgrade Fleet, Improve Cyber Security, & Prevent Crime

U.S. Senator Jack Reed joined Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza and law enforcement leaders Thursday for a visit to the Providence Public Safety Complex, celebrating two new federal earmarks Reed delivered to enhance public safety, and get a firsthand look at how the new state-of-the-art technology, equipment, and cyber security upgrades Reed helped make possible will assist the Providence Police Department.

Senator Reed, a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, delivered two new federal earmarks to help the Providence Police Department prevent crime, replace outdated equipment, and better serve residents.

Thanks to Senator Reed, the Providence Police Department is getting a $1,375,000 federal earmark to purchase two dozen new police vehicles and related communications equipment. The new vehicles will replace older ones that have over 100,000 miles of wear and tear, which results in higher maintenance costs and reduced reliability. Police vehicles tend to quickly rack up miles because they are put to work around the clock in a variety of roles, from patrol to pursuit to pushing broken down vehicles out of harm’s way.

Reed also delivered a new $900,000 federal earmark to help the Providence Police Department make cyber security enhancements and physical security improvements to the Providence Public Safety Complex, such as the addition of new high-tech security cameras outside the building and inside interrogation rooms, as well as beefing up cyber defenses to provide the Department of Public Safety with the resources and equipment necessary to prevent disruption of the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of their information systems.

“Every day, our police officers shoulder a vital responsibility to serve, protect, and help keep our communities safe. I am grateful for their service and committed to ensuring they have the tools, training, and resources to do their jobs safely and effectively. I am proud to work with the Providence Police Department to make Providence a safer place for all. This federal funding will help prevent crime and allow the Providence police force to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to a range of public safety challenges. From rolling out new patrol vehicles to strengthening cyber security operations at the Providence Public Safety Complex, which serves as law enforcement’s nerve center, this new funding will make a positive difference,” said Senator Reed. “Police officers are here to help members of the community, and I’m here to help them.”

“Keeping Providence residents and visitors safe has always been a top priority,” said Mayor Jorge O. Elorza. “The Providence Police Department is one of the top in the country due to the dedication of the men and women in uniform to the community. These new investments made possible by Senator Reed will keep our department better trained and equipped to face challenges and protect our neighborhoods, and I thank Senator Reed for his partnership.”

“The men and women of the Providence Police Department are grateful to Senator Reed for his continued support of law enforcement and for providing our department with the federal funding necessary to keep our officers and community safe and also equip our officers with the best possible technology to enhance public safety,” said Chief of Police Colonel Hugh T. Clements, Jr. “We are a large department and our officers respond to a high volume of calls for service each and every day, taking a toll on our police cruisers over time. The addition of new marked and unmarked police vehicles purchased through this grant will serve as a huge asset to the members of the Providence Police Department.”

The Providence Police Department is comprised of 424 sworn members. The new patrol vehicles, law enforcement tools, and secure, integrated data communications capabilities were requested by the Police Department and delivered by Senator Reed in the fiscal year 2022 appropriations law, which President Biden signed into law in March.

This federal funding will help the Providence Police Department improve efficiency and productivity as well as emergency responsiveness.

