Senator Reed Secures $250,000 for Saint Antoine’s New Memory Care Unit in Bid to Improve Dementia Care

In a move aimed at enhancing access to memory care services for Rhode Island’s aging population, U.S. Senator Jack Reed has secured a $250,000 federal earmark to support a newly renovated Assisted Living Memory Care Unit at the Saint Antoine Community in North Smithfield. The facility’s state-of-the-art unit, designed for patients with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, offers 24 home-like suites and promises to deliver a new model of care that blends medical, rehabilitative, and behavioral health services.

The initiative underscores Senator Reed’s commitment to improving care for seniors with cognitive disorders and enabling them to ‘age in place’—a strategy that allows individuals to stay in familiar surroundings while receiving necessary care. Reed hopes the success of this model at Saint Antoine will serve as a blueprint for similar facilities across the country.

“Alzheimer’s is a devastating disease that impacts millions of Americans and their families. This federal earmark for the Saint Antoine Community is helping to create a new environment of compassion and support for Rhode Islanders with developing cognitive needs and will pioneer a new model of care that hopefully can assist other seniors across the country,” Reed said in a statement. The senator, who has been a vocal advocate for Alzheimer’s research, also recently helped pass legislation to accelerate the search for new treatments and a cure for the disease.

The newly renovated unit is seen as a breakthrough in memory care, allowing residents to receive comprehensive services without the disruption of moving to multiple facilities. By integrating skilled nursing care, rehabilitation, and behavioral support, Saint Antoine aims to foster a stable and supportive environment for residents.

“Saint Antoine Community stands out above all else when it comes to our continuum of care,” said Tammy Summiel, Executive Director of Primrose Lane Memory Care Assisted Living and The Villa Assisted Living. Summiel emphasized the need for specialized memory care, noting the burdens it places on families. “With the addition of Primrose Lane, Saint Antoine Community can further emphasize the importance of family above all else, and allow residents and their families to enjoy each other’s company without extra stress.”

Founded in 1913, Saint Antoine Community is the largest long-term care facility in northern Rhode Island, offering a range of services from rehabilitative care to assisted living and memory care. Its innovative approach is intended to provide cost-effective solutions while meeting the growing demand for dementia care in the region.

