RPL’s DeRentis Completes Highest East Greenwich Sale Ever

In a record-setting transaction for the town of East Greenwich, 72 Great Road has sold for $3.5 million, marking the highest residential sale in the town’s history, according to data from State-Wide MLS. The sale was brokered by Residential Properties Ltd., with Jim DeRentis, a seasoned sales associate with the firm, representing the seller.

This milestone continues a trend of significant real estate activity in the area. Residential Properties Ltd. has now handled three of the five highest home sales in East Greenwich this year, reflecting the company’s growing influence in Rhode Island’s luxury home market.

The residence at 72 Great Road is nothing short of a private retreat. Spanning nearly six acres, the estate offers a wealth of high-end amenities tailored for both everyday living and grand entertaining. The property’s meticulously landscaped grounds feature cherry trees and lush plantings, guiding visitors through a gated driveway to the grand double-door entrance. Inside, a soaring foyer leads into a home designed for both elegance and comfort, with opulent finishes at every turn.

Among its standout features, the property boasts an in-ground pool, a stone terrace ideal for alfresco dining, and a gourmet kitchen equipped with wood cabinetry, stone countertops, and top-tier appliances. The home’s great room, with its floor-to-ceiling windows, offers stunning views of the expansive rear gardens. Additional highlights include a wood-paneled office, formal dining room, and an array of living spaces designed for versatility.

Upstairs, the primary suite is a retreat within a retreat, complete with a fireplace, a wet bar, a covered porch, and a palatial en-suite bath. A separate children’s suite features three bedrooms, each with its own bath, and a sitting room. The finished lower level extends the home’s entertaining capacity with a billiards room, home theater, wine cellar, music room, and gym complete with a sauna.

DeRentis, who has built a reputation as Residential Properties’ top-producing sales agent, played a pivotal role in this landmark sale. Known for his expertise in luxury listings, particularly on the East Side of Providence, DeRentis has consistently ranked among the nation’s top real estate professionals. His impressive portfolio includes over $89 million in transaction volume in 2023 alone, and he continues to lead Rhode Island’s luxury market in transaction sides for high-end sales.

For more information about Jim DeRentis and to view his current listings, visit ThePVDRealEstateGuy.com.

