Sewage Spill Closes Western Side of Bristol Harbor to Shellfishing

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management on Friday declared an emergency closure of a 458-acre section on the western side of Bristol Harbor, impacting shellfish harvest activities. The closure is set to take effect at sunrise on Saturday, March 9, and will extend until sunrise on Saturday, March 30.

The affected area encompasses all waters situated north of an imaginary line stretching from the southernmost tip of Usher Point in Bristol to the northernmost tip of Hog Island. The emergency closure encompasses the Bristol Harbor seasonal shellfish area (GA3-2), situated in the northwestern part of Bristol Harbor. This decision follows federal Food and Drug Administration guidelines aimed at ensuring the safety of shellfish harvests.

The closure comes in response to adverse weather conditions, with over four inches of rain inundating the Providence metropolitan area this week. Compounded by flow restrictions at the Bristol Wastewater Treatment Facility’s main pump station, the excessive rainfall led to an overflow of approximately 180,000 gallons of untreated wastewater into Bristol Harbor. To mitigate potential risks to public health, the emergency closure is essential to allow for the proper dilution volume and time for shellfish in the affected area to undergo depuration, effectively cleansing pollutants that may have entered the harbor.

In response to the situation, the wastewater treatment facility’s staff has taken proactive measures, setting up an additional pump in anticipation of forecasted rain over the weekend. This step aims to prevent any further sewage overflows while investigations into the cause and resolution of the flow restriction are ongoing.

Collaborative efforts between DEM, the Rhode Island Department of Health, the RI Coastal Resources Management Council, and industry partners remain crucial to ensuring the safety of shellfish products from Rhode Island waters. Continuous monitoring of shellfish harvesting areas enables a rapid response to changes in water quality triggered by natural events such as algae blooms or unusual weather patterns. These coordinated actions are pivotal in upholding public health standards and ensuring the continued delivery of high-quality, safe seafood to consumers.

