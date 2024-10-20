Stack’s Five-TD Explosion Powers Salve Regina Past Coast Guard, 34-28

Salve Regina’s senior quarterback Jake Stack was a one-man wrecking crew on Saturday, throwing four touchdown passes and running in another to lead the Seahawks to a thrilling 34-28 win over the United States Coast Guard Academy at Cadet Memorial Field.

Stack wasted no time getting to work, connecting with Josh Letellier for a 7-yard touchdown on Salve’s opening drive. He then ran in an 8-yard score, and by the end of the first half, the Seahawks held a commanding 28-7 lead.

Letellier wasn’t done, catching another TD from Stack early in the second half, putting Salve Regina up 34-7. But just when it looked like a blowout, the Bears woke up. Coast Guard stormed back with three consecutive touchdowns, powered by Dennis O’Shea’s relentless ground attack, trimming the lead to 34-28.

Despite Coast Guard’s furious rally, Salve’s defense managed to hold strong in the final minutes, securing a heart-pounding victory.

The Seahawks’ win extends their dominance in the series to 7-1, with Coast Guard’s only victory dating back to 2015. Salve has now outscored the Bears 86-17 in their last two meetings.

Up next, Salve Regina (4-2, 3-0 NEWMAC) prepares for a conference showdown at home against undefeated Springfield College next Saturday, in what’s shaping up to be a season-defining battle at Toppa Field.

