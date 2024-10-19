Blocked Punt, Turnovers Fuel URI Rams’ 26-9 Victory Over UNH Wildcats

Rhode Island’s defense and special teams put on a clinic, steamrolling New Hampshire 26-9 in a gritty CAA Football showdown Saturday afternoon. It marked the Rams’ first road win against the Wildcats since 1995.

URI’s defense clamped down, holding New Hampshire (4-3, 2-1 CAA) without a touchdown until the game’s final minute. The Rams’ special teams had two game-changing plays, a blocked punt for a safety and a fumble recovery for a touchdown, as points were hard to come by in the first half.

The breakthrough came when Moses Meus busted through the Wildcats’ line, blocking a punt that resulted in a safety and a 2-0 Rhody lead. The Wildcats answered with a field goal on their next possession, taking a 3-2 lead into the half.

But in the second half, the Rams took control. Cornerback Fredrick Mallay picked off UNH quarterback Seth Morgan, setting up a 20-yard field goal by Ty Groff to regain the lead, 5-3. Then, disaster struck for New Hampshire when Casey McKinney muffed a punt, allowing Rhody’s Freddie Camp to pounce in the end zone, pushing the lead to 12-3.

URI wasn’t done yet. Quarterback Devin Farrell unleashed a 57-yard bomb to Marquise Buchanan, blowing the game wide open at 19-3 late in the third quarter. Tommy Smith put the final nail in the coffin, punching in a 3-yard touchdown run to cap a dominant afternoon for the Rams. New Hampshire’s late touchdown was little more than window dressing.

Inside the Numbers

Rhody now boasts a 6-1 record (3-0 CAA) and has won five straight games.

Linebacker Cole Brockwell, the CAA’s leading tackler, had nine stops, while A.J. Pena notched two sacks, moving into fourth place in program history with 21.5 career sacks.

The defense held UNH to just 94 yards in the first half and stifled the Wildcats’ third-down conversions, allowing only two out of 15 attempts.

Malik Grant led the offense with 127 rushing yards, marking his third 100-yard game in the last four contests.

Next up, Rhody looks to keep the momentum going as they host Maine for Homecoming on October 26.

