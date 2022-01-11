PPAC

State of RI Announces $3.46 Million for Arts, Culture, Heritage and Public Historic Sites

Governor Dan McKee, the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts and the Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission jointly announced today the recipients of 24 State Cultural Facilities Grants and 18 State Preservation Grants. Together, the projects represent some $2.28 million from RISCA and more than $1.18 million from RIHPHC for capital preservation work at public and nonprofit arts and performance facilities, museums, cultural arts centers and historic sites throughout the state.

“Rhode Island is rich in history, arts, and culture, which play a significant role in our economy in every city and town,” said Governor McKee. “Through this funding, our state will continue to be a leader nationally in historic preservation, and arts and culture. On behalf of the State of Rhode Island, our congratulations to these organizations, and thank you to RISCA and RIHPHC for their work to improve the quality of life in our State.”

“Rhode Island is recognized nationally as a leader in historic preservation and the arts,” said Jeffrey Emidy, Interim Executive Director of the RIHPHC. “These state grants are investments that build on our strengths.”

“Rhode Islanders recognized the significance of these investments in their community and their importance to our state’s economy,” said Faye Zuckerman, RISCA’s Director of Communication. “Our museums, cultural arts centers and performance spaces, which are open to the public, will receive the capital improvements they badly need.”

In March 2021, Rhode Island voters passed the Cultural Arts and State Preservation Grants Programs ballot measure, which authorized the state to allocate $7 million in funding for arts, culture and historic facilities. Of the $7 million, $2 million was appropriated to RISCA for competitive grants while $1 million went to RIHPHC to fund grants for capital improvements to key historic facilities. Carryover funds from the 2014 $30 million ballot measure totaling $460,930 were included in the grants being distributed. Both programs require grantees to secure matching funds for their projects.

Some examples of the 42 projects include:

  • Teatro ECAS, Rhode Island’s only Spanish-language theatre, will renovate a new performance space in the Valley Arts District of Providence. $204,420.
  • The City of Central Falls will complete critical structural repairs to Cogswell Tower, built in 1904, located in historic Jenks Park. $150,000.
  • Historic New England will replace the roof and gutter system of the circa 1796 barn at Watson Farm in Jamestown. The barn is a rare 18th century structure still in use for farm activities, and also provides space for programming and farm tours. $69,000.
  • The East Providence Historical Society will install storm windows and complete exterior repairs at the John Hunt House Museum and Education Center in Rumford. Built in 1751, the house contains local history exhibits, an education center, library and meeting space. $26,865.
  • Exeter-based Tomaquag Museum will build a new campus in a partnership with the University of Rhode Island. The new facility will increase the Museum’s capacity and visibility. $250,000.
  • The Artists’ Exchange, located in Cranston, will renovate its lower-level multipurpose room. This project will ensure code and safety compliance while expanding programming space. $40,000.

List of Grantees
ORGANIZATION NAME LOCATION AWARD GRANT NAME
Herreshoff Marine Museum Bristol $112,000 State Preservation Grant
Linden Place Bristol $28,200 State Preservation Grant
City of Central Falls Central Falls $150,000 State Preservation Grant
Artists’ Exchange Cranston $40,000 State Cultural Facilities Grant
Historic Metcalf-Franklin Farm Preservation Association Cumberland $75,000 State Preservation Grant
Cape Verdean Museum East Providence $100,000 State Cultural Facilities Grant
East Providence Historical Society East Providence $26,865 State Preservation Grant
Tomaquag Indian Memorial Museum Exeter $250,000 State Cultural Facilities Grant
Foster Preservation Society Foster $11,900 State Preservation Grant
Historic New England Jamestown $69,000 State Preservation Grant
South County Art Association Kingston $128,535 State Cultural Facilities Grant
Newport Art Museum and Art Association Newport $18,700 State Cultural Facilities Grant
Island Moving Co. Newport $250,000 State Cultural Facilities Grant
Newport Performing Arts Center Newport $50,000 State Cultural Facilities Grant
La Farge Restoration Fund Newport $94,109 State Cultural Facilities Grant
La Farge Restoration Fund Newport $150,000 State Preservation Grant
Fort Adams Trust Newport $122,500 State Preservation Grant
Preservation Society of Newport County Newport $74,250 State Preservation Grant
Newport Restoration Foundation Newport $30,000 State Preservation Grant
Pawtucket Public Library Pawtucket $58,100 State Preservation Grant
Teatro ECAS Providence $204,429 State Cultural Facilities Grant
Providence Performing Arts Center Providence $100,000 State Cultural Facilities Grant
Rhode Island School of Design Museum Providence $45,000 State Cultural Facilities Grant
Festival Ballet Providence Providence $13,820 State Cultural Facilities Grant
DownCity Design Providence $100,000 State Cultural Facilities Grant
The Steel Yard Providence $36,400 State Preservation Grant
The Steel Yard Providence $53,178 State Cultural Facilities Grant
Dirt Palace Public Projects Providence $49,880 State Cultural Facilities Grant
Community MusicWorks Providence $84,275 State Cultural Facilities Grant
The Players Providence $90,500 State Cultural Facilities Grant
AS220 Providence $61,976 State Cultural Facilities Grant
Wilbury Theatre Group Providence $56,079 State Cultural Facilities Grant
Oasis International Providence $150,000 State Cultural Facilities Grant
Museum of Natural History and Planetarium Providence $88,500 State Preservation Grant
Rhode Island Historical Society Providence $48,000 State Preservation Grant
Scituate Historical Society Scituate $9,900 State Preservation Grant
South County History Center South Kingstown $42,075 State Preservation Grant
Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre Warwick $128,327 State Cultural Facilities Grant
Clouds Hill Victorian House Museum Warwick $50,000 State Preservation Grant
Stadium Theatre Foundation Woonsocket $73,133 State Cultural Facilities Grant
Beacon Charter Schools Corp. Woonsocket $95,000 State Cultural Facilities Grant
RiverzEdge Arts Project Woonsocket $41,300 State Cultural Facilities Grant
TOTAL   $3,460,931  

 

