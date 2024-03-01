Stone Harbour Corner Unit with Unparalleled Views of Bristol Harbor and Narragansett Bay Hits Market for $1,895,000

345 Thames Street #210N | Bristol, RI | 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,270 square feet | offered by Residential Properties Ltd for $1,895,000.

Nestled in the heart of Stone Harbour, a stunning corner unit is now on the market, showcasing breathtaking panoramic views of Bristol Harbor and Narragansett Bay. This exquisite residence promises an unparalleled living experience, combining luxurious amenities with a prime location.

One of the standout features of this remarkable property is its two spectacular outdoor living areas, providing the perfect vantage point to soak in the fabulous sunsets that grace this picturesque waterfront locale. The open-concept floor plan creates an ideal space for entertaining, seamlessly connecting the living room, dining area, and kitchen. A gas fireplace, accompanied by custom built-ins, serves as a handsome focal point, while a wall of windows in the dining area enhances the beauty of every meal.

The eat-in kitchen is a chef’s delight, featuring a five-seat breakfast bar and ample counter space for both preparation and gathering. This desirable corner unit boasts a spacious primary suite with a walk-in closet, a spa-style bathroom, and private access to an inviting L-shaped deck. Additionally, a second suite, complete with a glass-enclosed shower and a private balcony, provides an ideal haven for guests. A third room within the unit offers versatility, serving as either an office or media room.

The property also includes a coveted private 35′ slip, perfect for spontaneous trips to Newport or leisurely exploration of Narragansett Bay. Additional features of this luxurious unit include air conditioning, stainless steel kitchen appliances with granite countertops, a wet bar, coffered ceilings, custom shades, a SONOS sound system, and an alarm system for added security.

Stone Harbour is strategically located approximately thirty minutes from both Providence and Newport, offering residents the best of both worlds. This beautifully manicured complex provides residents with access to an infinity pool and deck area, scenic walking paths, and a state-of-the-art gym. The unit comes with two indoor/assigned parking spots conveniently located near the elevators.

Beyond the confines of Stone Harbour, residents can step outside their front door and explore Historic Bristol, with its charming parks, delightful restaurants, and enticing shops. This property is not just a home; it’s a gateway to a lifestyle of luxury, convenience, and unparalleled beauty. Don’t miss the opportunity to make this stunning Stone Harbour corner unit your new waterfront retreat.

