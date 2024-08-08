Storck Family Goes All-in for 2024 Resolute Cup

The Resolute Cup has become synonymous with the Storck family since 2016. Representing the Storm Trysail Club, the Storck siblings have consistently showcased their sailing prowess, finishing fourth, third, and third in the 2016, 2018, and 2022 editions, respectively. Yet, despite their success, one milestone remains elusive—not just winning the regatta, but doing so with all four siblings sailing together. That will change this September, as brothers Eric, John, and Ian join their sister, Kaity Potts (née Storck), in pursuit of one of amateur sailing’s most prestigious trophies.

“While we all continue to value time together, our adult lives have naturally developed some amount of separateness,” said John Storck III, the eldest sibling. “And while we strive to spend time together, it is almost never just the four of us. This is a unique opportunity, and one I am looking forward to and do not take for granted.”

Since its inception in 2010, the Resolute Cup has served as the Corinthian Championship for U.S. yacht clubs and the only guaranteed pathway for American clubs to secure a berth in the Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup—Corinthian sailing’s most esteemed international competition. The seventh edition of the biennial Resolute Cup, which was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic, is scheduled for September 9 to 14 at the New York Yacht Club Harbour Court in Newport, Rhode Island. The 2024 event will feature the Club’s fleet of Sonars, with equalized rig tuning, provided sails, and on-the-water umpiring, ensuring a level playing field for all competitors.

For the Storck family, sailing is more than just a sport; it’s a way of life. Growing up, the siblings spent countless hours on the water, honing their skills and developing a deep appreciation for the sport. Each sibling enjoyed a successful collegiate sailing career, and Erik, who will skipper the team’s entry, even competed in the 2012 Olympics at the helm of the American 49er team. Their passion for sailing, nurtured from an early age, has endured, in part due to the diversity of experiences they’ve had within the sport.

“We were very lucky to be regularly exposed and engaged with many different aspects of the sport,” John reflects. “At any given time, we were training and racing dinghies, racing small keelboats in regional events, racing on the family Ericson 39 in Long Island Sound distance races, and cruising as a family. Whenever I hit a wall and felt burnt out on one aspect of the sport, the notion of giving up sailing was never a thought. I might take a break from one aspect, but just put that time into another type of sailing.”

The Storcks’ podium finishes in 2018 and 2022 are a testament to their collective talent and cohesion. But could the combination of all four siblings on the same boat be the key to finally claiming the top spot at the Resolute Cup? The competition is fierce, and the regatta is notoriously challenging. Family bonds can carry a team far, but this will be the true test.

“You obviously need to be conservative in the early stages, as sailing through the fleet after self-inflicted wounds is hard to do,” John explained. “But there comes a time in the event where that conservative approach will also prevent you from standing on top of the podium at the end. Finding that balance is hard but seems vital for success at this specific regatta.”

Walking that competitive tightrope is no easy task, but having lifelong teammates in the form of your siblings certainly doesn’t hurt.

Racing for the Resolute Cup kicks off on Wednesday, September 11. On Saturday, September 14, the fleet will be halved for three final double-point races. The competition will take place on Narragansett Bay, between Rose and Goat Islands, with races starting at 10:30 a.m. each morning and continuing through the afternoon, weather permitting.

The Storck family is ready to make history—together.

2024 Resolute Cup

New York Yacht Club Harbour Court

Newport, R.I.

September 9 to 14

Competing teams: American Yacht Club, Rye, N.Y.; Austin (Texas) Yacht Club; Bay Waveland Yacht Club, Bay St. Louis, Miss; Bayview Yacht Club, Detroit, Mich.; California Yacht Club, Marina del Rey, Calif.; Carolina Yacht Club, Charleston, S.C.; Charleston Yacht Club, Charleston, S.C.; Chicago (Ill.) Yacht Club; Corinthian Yacht Club, Marblehead, Mass.; Corinthian Yacht Club of San Francisco, Tiburon, Calif.; Eastern Yacht Club, Marblehead, Mass.; Edgewater Yacht Club, Cleveland, Ohio; Fort Worth (Texas) Yacht Club; Lakewood Yacht Club, Seabrook, Texas; Larchmont (N.Y.) Yacht Club; Little Traverse Yacht Club, Harbor Springs, Mich.; Mystic River Mudheads Sailing Association, West Mystic, Conn.; New York (N.Y.) Yacht Club; Newport Harbor Yacht Club, Newport Beach, Calif.; Pensacola (Fla.) Yacht Club; San Diego (Calif.) Yacht Club; Seattle (Wash.) Yacht Club; Shelter Island Yacht Club, Shelter Island Heights, N.Y.; Southern Yacht Club, New Orleans, La.; St. Francis Yacht Club, San Francisco, Calif.; Stamford (Conn.) Yacht Club; Storm Trysail Club (Larchmon, N.Y.); The San Francisco Yacht Club, Belvedere, Calif.

