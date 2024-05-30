Stunning Condo with Narragansett Bay Views in Historic Downtown Bristol Hits Market for $2,650,000

345 Thames Street | Bristol, RI | 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,356 sqft | offered by Lila Delman Compass for $2,650,000.

Experience the epitome of waterfront luxury living in this stunning Stone Harbour condominium. Boasting breathtaking south and west-facing views over Narragansett Bay, this residence offers an unparalleled vista extending all the way to the iconic Newport Bridge.

Painstakingly renovated by renowned luxury builder Dave Butera, this home exudes nautical-inspired elegance. The residence features a barreled paneled ceiling entry and coffered ceilings in the open floor plan living room, dining area, and kitchen. These spaces are bathed in natural light, thanks to walls of windows that bring the stunning waterfront scenery indoors.

Throughout this sophisticated home, custom millwork and exquisite details abound, creating an ambiance of unparalleled elegance. Virtually every room offers captivating water views. The master suite is a true retreat, featuring a sumptuous master bathroom and a stunning master closet.

The second bedroom is a private sanctuary with its own terrace, perfect for relaxing and enjoying the serene water views. Offered mostly furnished, this home ensures a seamless transition to start living the waterfront lifestyle immediately.

Stone Harbour residents enjoy a range of exclusive amenities, including an infinity edge heated pool overlooking the harbor, a well-equipped gym, and beautifully landscaped waterfront grounds. The community allows one pet per condo unit, weighing up to 35 lbs.

Ideally located in the heart of historic downtown waterfront Bristol, this residence offers the added convenience of being within walking distance to numerous restaurants, shops, and the East Bay bike path to Providence. Additionally, Stone Harbour Marina slips are available for purchase separately, providing the perfect opportunity for boating enthusiasts.

Embrace the ultimate in waterfront luxury living at Stone Harbour, where elegance, convenience, and breathtaking views combine to create an exceptional living experience.





