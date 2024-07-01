Stunning Whitehall Farm Townhouse Hits the Market for $780,000

310 Corey Lane | Middletown, RI | 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,521 sq ft | offered by Lee Scura Holloway of Residential Properties Ltd for $780,000.

Nestled in the picturesque setting of Whitehall Farm, a newly renovated townhouse-style condominium redefines modern elegance and coastal living. This exquisite home offers a refined aesthetic with three bedrooms and two high-end baths, including a convenient first-floor bedroom and bath for seamless one-level living.

Renowned for their transformative designs, Wickford Kitchen & Bath has masterfully reimagined this residence. The interior showcases Cabico custom cabinetry, sleek quartz countertops, and top-of-the-line Bosch appliances. The living room, adorned with a soaring cathedral ceiling and a new gas fireplace, opens to one of two private, meticulously hardscaped outdoor sitting areas.

Every detail has been considered, from the newly planted garden beds enhancing the exterior’s appeal to the comprehensive interior upgrades. These include new flooring, custom closets, a tailored kitchen pantry, and updated moldings, heating, HVAC, electrical systems, and all new doors and hardware.

Located just minutes from the pristine beaches of Aquidneck Island, Sweet Berry Farm, local marinas, the Norman Bird Sanctuary, and the vibrant Newport restaurant scene, this townhouse offers the ultimate in coastal charm and splendor. Embrace a lifestyle of elegance and comfort at Whitehall Farm.

