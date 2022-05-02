Rhode Island Gas Prices Up 9 Cents, Massachusetts Up 8 Cents, New York Up 11 Cents

Rhode Island’s average gas price is up 9 cents from last week ($4.09), averaging $4.18 per gallon. Today’s price is 4 cents higher than a month ago ($4.14), and $1.35 higher than May 2, 2021 ($2.83). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 1 cent lower than the national average.

Massachusetts’s average gas price is up 8 cents from last week ($4.13), averaging $4.21 per gallon. Today’s price is 1 cent higher than a month ago ($4.20), and $1.42 higher than May 2, 2021 ($2.79). Massachusetts’s average gas price is 2 cents higher than the national average.

New York’s average gas price is up 11cents from last week ($4.23), averaging $4.34 per gallon. Today’s price is 4 cents higher than a month ago ($4.30), and $1.40 higher than May 2, 2021 ($2.94). New York’s average gas price is 15 cents higher than the national average.

Pump prices rose again over the past week due primarily to the high cost of crude oil. The cost of a barrel of crude continues to hover around $100. With the oil price accounting for about 60% of pump prices, the national average for a gallon of regular is now $4.19, an increase of seven cents since Monday, April 25.

“As long as the supply remains tight, it will be hard for crude oil prices to fall and consumers will in turn face higher prices at the pump,” said Lloyd Albert, Senior Vice President of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Northeast. “It now costs drivers in the U.S. about $23 more to fill up than a year ago.”

AAA Northeast’s May 2 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 7 cents higher than last week ($4.12), averaging $4.19 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 1 cent lower a month ago ($4.20), and $1.29 higher than this day last year ($2.90).

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago Rhode Island $4.18 $4.09 $4.14 $2.83 Massachusetts $4.21 $4.13 $4.20 $2.79 Connecticut $4.13 $4.00 $4.09 $2.94

*Prices as of May 2, 2022

