Feds Seize $18M in Fake Gibson Guitars in Record Counterfeit Bust

Federal authorities have confiscated more than 3,000 counterfeit Gibson guitars in a major bust at the Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport. The knockoff guitars, imported from Asia, carried an estimated retail value of $18.7 million if they had been genuine, officials said.

The operation was spearheaded by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers, working in tandem with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD), and Gibson officials. The guitars were intercepted in ocean containers and confirmed to be fake by Gibson experts.

“These fraudulent guitars may look convincing to unsuspecting buyers,” said Cheryl M. Davies, CBP Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles. “As the holiday shopping season approaches, consumers should stay vigilant and only buy from trusted sources. If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.”

Gibson, the iconic American guitar maker celebrating its 130th anniversary this year, praised the collaboration between law enforcement agencies.

“Our partnership with CBP and HSI is essential to protecting our customers and our brand,” said Gibson CEO Cesar Gueikian. “We urge music lovers to buy directly from Gibson or authorized dealers to ensure they’re getting authentic instruments.”

Beth Heidt, Chief Marketing Officer at Gibson, called the seizure deeply personal. “These instruments represent the artistry and dedication of generations of American families who handcraft our guitars,” she said.

Authorities warned that counterfeit goods can pose risks beyond financial loss. “Counterfeit products harm legitimate businesses, erode consumer trust, and fund criminal enterprises,” said HSI Deputy Special Agent John Pasciucco.

LASD Lieutenant William Kitchin added that knockoff products often fail to meet safety and quality standards, leaving consumers vulnerable.

“Counterfeiters are only interested in making a profit,” said CBP Port Director Africa R. Bell. “They don’t care about your safety, the economy, or the reputation of iconic brands.”

