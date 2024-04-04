Timeless Charm Meets Modern Luxury: Historic Providence Estate Hits Market For $4,500,000

66 Cooke Street | Providence, RI | 8 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms, 10,286 sq ft | offered by Residential Properties Ltd. for $4,500,000.

Experience timeless elegance and modern comfort in this historic city estate, built in 1928. Set on a picturesque half-acre lot, this property epitomizes sophistication and grandeur. The main residence showcases impeccable architectural craftsmanship, featuring hardwood floors, intricate moldings, lofty ceilings, and seven majestic fireplaces.

Upon entering, you’ll be greeted by a stunning foyer flanked by a wood-paneled library and a secluded office with a convenient half bath. The expansive living room boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, ideal for showcasing a grand piano. Entertain guests in the formal dining room, capable of seating 20, offering breathtaking views of the meticulously landscaped gardens from the bluestone terrace.

The chef’s kitchen is a culinary haven, equipped with a catering pantry, luxurious wood cabinetry, high-end appliances, and exquisite stone countertops. Completing this level are laundry facilities and a powder room for added convenience.

Ascend to the second floor to discover the opulent primary suite, accompanied by a lavish bath and a spacious sitting room. Two additional bedrooms and baths are nearby, along with an Au Pair suite featuring a bedroom, bath, and kitchenette. The upper level offers two more bedrooms, two baths, a playroom, and ample storage space.

Indulge in leisurely pursuits in the lower level, which hosts a professional bar, media room, and a well-appointed wine cellar. Adding to the allure is a charming carriage house featuring an elegant apartment, a home gym, laundry facilities, and an oversized garage accommodating multiple vehicles.

Nestled in the prestigious College Hill neighborhood, this private sanctuary is just a short stroll away from universities, shopping destinations, parks, and fine dining establishments. With easy access to the train, commuting to New York or Boston is effortless. Experience the epitome of refined living in this exquisite estate.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

