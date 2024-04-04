RPL’s Garrahan Closes Million-Dollar Multi-Family Sale in Newport

Residential Properties Ltd. (RPL) on Thursday announced the successful sale of 13 Rhode Island Avenue in Newport, RI for an impressive $1,195,000. RPL Sales Associate Pawler Garrahan proudly represented the seller as the listing agent in this transaction.

Situated on a spacious corner lot, this magnificent property boasts a charming 3-unit, multi-family home with a sprawling garden. The interior exudes timeless elegance with original hardwood flooring, lofty ceilings, and exquisite period details, creating an enchanting atmosphere for residents. Nestled just off Broadway, the property enjoys close proximity to the vibrant array of restaurants and shops that line one of Newport’s bustling thoroughfares.

Enhanced with modern updates, including electrical improvements, a new kitchen, three contemporary heating systems, a freshly installed mansard roof, and vinyl replacement windows, this home seamlessly blends historic charm with contemporary comforts.

Pawler Garrahan, the dedicated listing agent, brings a wealth of experience to the table. A Rhode Island native, Pawler honed her skills in the competitive real estate markets of New York City before returning to her roots in 2008. With a distinguished background that includes roles at CBS News, Morgan Stanley, and as an Executive Recruiter, Pawler has earned a reputation for her adept negotiation skills and knack for closing deals.

Transitioning into the realm of real estate, Pawler quickly established herself as a top-performing agent, guiding clients through transactions with her deep market knowledge, unwavering trustworthiness, and keen eye for potential in every property.

For more information about Pawler Garrahan and to explore her portfolio of listings, please visit PawlerGarrahan.ResidentialProperties.com.

