Tiverton’s West Place Animal Sanctuary announces Fall Visitors Weekend

West Place Animal Sanctuary in Tiverton, RI, is once again opening its gates to the public. Fall in love with the farm animal rescues and meet the newest arrivals during the Fall Visitors Weekend on September 23rd and 24th. Interactive and educational tours will leave every 30 minutes, and guests will be among the first to welcome a baby calf who is only weeks old and was just rescued in late August. West Place’s renovated and expanded gift shop includes hand-made crafts and one-of-a-kind items for every animal lover. Visitors will also see the progress on two major construction projects that are transforming the sanctuary and the historic 8-acre farm property.

West Place invites the public to get up close and personal with our amazing and inspirational farm animal rescues, while learning more about its life-saving work and unique mission. As a small non-profit organization, West Place only hosts three public visitors weekends each year. This is an opportunity for the community to experience our work in action and get to know one of the most unique animal welfare organizations in southern New England.

Registration is open to all. Advance online registration is recommended at https://www.westplace.org/visitors-weekends.

Tickets are $15 for children and $24 for adults. All proceeds benefit the farm animals and wildlife at West Place Animal Sanctuary.

90-minute tours every half hour from 9:30am to 4:30pm. West Place Animal Sanctuary, 3198 Main Road, Tiverton, RI 02878

Founded in 2007, West Place Animal Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a permanent home and lifelong care to farm animals rescued from abuse, neglect, and cruelty cases. Located on the “farm coast” of New England, West Place is cultivating a more compassionate community for all animals.

