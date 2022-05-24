(Video) Huge Fire Destroys Part Of Newport’s Wayfinder Hotel

A large fire damaged a significant portion of The Wayfinder Hotel in Newport on Monday evening. According to Newport Fire Chief Harp Donnelly, the fire was called in at approximately 8:05 p.m. with flames quickly engulfing the southern wing of the hotel.

According to Chief Donnelly, there were no deaths or significant injuries.

Approximately 100 firefighters from at least six communities responded to fight the blaze and worked for more than five hours fighting the fire.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

