Winterfest Story Time Returns to The Breakers Stable & Carriage House

Embrace the winter wonder at The Breakers Stable & Carriage House as the cherished annual tradition of Winterfest Story Time makes its much-anticipated return from February 19 to 23. This delightful event invites families to immerse themselves in the magic of winter through captivating stories, creative craft projects, and an up-close view of historic carriages on display.

From 10:30 a.m. to noon each day, families can gather to enjoy a different winter-themed children’s book. The schedule for the week includes:

Monday, February 19: “Ten Ways to Hear Snow” by Cathy Camper (SOLD OUT)

“Ten Ways to Hear Snow” by Cathy Camper (SOLD OUT) Tuesday, February 20: “The Snowy Nap” by Jan Brett

“The Snowy Nap” by Jan Brett Wednesday, February 21: “The Tea Party in the Woods” by Akiko Miyakoshi

“The Tea Party in the Woods” by Akiko Miyakoshi Thursday, February 22: “Winter Dance” by Marion Dane Bauer

“Winter Dance” by Marion Dane Bauer Friday, February 23: “Winnie Loves Winter” by Tiffany Obeng

Organized by The Preservation Society of Newport County, this enchanting program is tailored for participants aged 4 and older, with the requirement of children being accompanied by an adult.

To secure a spot in this heartwarming event, interested participants are encouraged to register in advance at www.newportmansions.org/events. While the programs are free, space is limited, underscoring the importance of timely registration.

The Breakers Stable & Carriage House, located at 53 Coggeshall Ave., Newport, sets the stage for this delightful celebration, bringing joy and literary enchantment to families during the winter season. Don’t miss the opportunity to create lasting memories at Winterfest Story Time – a cherished tradition for all ages.

