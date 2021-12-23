Trump: “People aren’t dying when they take the vaccine”

Former President Donald Trump in an interview with Candace Owens on Wednesday backed the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine. Trump touted the vaccine calling it “one of the greatest achievements of mankind.”

Donald Trump: I came up with three vaccines — all are very, very good. I came up with three of them in less than nine months. Candace Owens: And yet more people have died under COVID this year, by the way, under Joe Biden than under you. And more people took the vaccine this year, so people are questioning how — Trump: Oh, no. The vaccine worked. But some people aren’t taking it. The ones that get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don’t take the vaccine. But its still their choice, and if you take the vaccine, you’re protected. Look the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you do get it, it’s a very minor form. People aren’t dying when they take the vaccine.”

On Tuesday, President Biden praised Trump’s work to develop a vaccine.

“Let me be clear,” Biden said. “Thanks to the prior administration and our scientific community, America was one of the first countries to get the vaccine. Thanks to my administration and the hard work of Americans, we led a rollout that made America among the world leaders in getting shots in arms.”

Biden also commended Trump for receiving the booster shot, saying it “may be one of the few things he and I agree on.”

Trump told Fox News he was “very appreciative” of President Biden’s comments. “It has to be a process of healing in this country,” Trump said, “and that will help a lot.”

Just going to echo former President Trump here on the safety and efficacy of the vaccines. Merry Christmas eve eve. go get boosted https://t.co/0PCffM5kHl — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) December 23, 2021

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!