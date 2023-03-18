The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston art heist happened 33 years ago

On March 18, 1990, one of the largest art heists in history occurred at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, Massachusetts. The heist involved the theft of 13 works of art with an estimated value of over $500 million. The Gardner Museum heist remains one of the most notorious unsolved art crimes in history.

The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum was founded in 1903 by Isabella Stewart Gardner, a wealthy art collector and philanthropist. The museum is known for its eclectic collection of art, which includes works by Rembrandt, Vermeer, and Michelangelo.

In the early hours of March 18, 1990, two men disguised as police officers gained access to the museum by ringing the buzzer at the staff entrance. The museum’s security guard, Richard Abath, allowed them inside after confirming their identities. Once inside, the thieves overpowered Abath and tied him up. They then proceeded to steal 13 works of art, including three Rembrandts and a Vermeer.

The thieves’ haul also included five drawings by Degas, a Manet painting, and a Chinese bronze beaker. In total, the stolen art was worth an estimated $500 million. The heist is notable for the fact that the thieves left behind many valuable works of art, suggesting that they had specific targets in mind.

Despite an intensive investigation and the offer of a $10 million reward, the stolen art has never been recovered, and no arrests have been made in connection with the crime. The FBI has identified several suspects over the years, including members of organized crime, but none have been charged.

The Gardner Museum heist remains one of the most famous art crimes in history, and it has inspired countless books, movies, and documentaries. The museum has continued to display empty frames in the spots where the stolen works of art once hung, as a reminder of the heist and a symbol of hope that the missing art may someday be recovered.

The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum heist is a cautionary tale for all museums and art collectors. It highlights the importance of robust security measures, including advanced alarm systems, video surveillance, and careful background checks of all staff and visitors. The Gardner Museum heist also serves as a reminder of the enduring value of art and the lengths to which some criminals will go to acquire it.

U.S. Attorney Rollins statement on 33rd anniversary of Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum theft pic.twitter.com/NFigik7Lch — U.S. Attorney Massachusetts (@DMAnews1) March 17, 2023

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

