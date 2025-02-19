A Secluded Shingle-Style Retreat in Jamestown Shores Hits the Market for $1,375,000

58 Dolphin Avenue | Jamestown, RI | 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3,806 sq ft | offered by Bob Bailey of Lila Delman Compass for $1,375,000.

Tucked away at the end of a private and secluded road in the coveted Jamestown Shores, this classic shingle-style cottage offers a rare blend of tranquility and timeless New England charm. With an inviting floor plan and thoughtfully designed spaces, this residence provides a serene retreat just minutes from the coastline.

A formal living room, anchored by a gas fireplace, sets the tone for relaxed elegance, while a sun-drenched dining room and an eat-in kitchen with a center island and stainless steel appliances create a perfect setting for both casual meals and entertaining. Large windows throughout the home invite natural light, enhancing its warm and welcoming ambiance.

The second floor boasts two generously sized ensuite bedrooms, each offering private baths and abundant closet space. These spacious retreats provide a sense of sanctuary, ideal for unwinding after a day spent enjoying the island’s natural beauty.

The home’s original cottage portion adds a distinct character, featuring a cozy family room with a traditional stone fireplace, a charming bedroom that opens onto a sunroom, and a full bath. This wing also offers access to a west-facing deck, an idyllic spot for enjoying sunsets and sea breezes. Whether utilized as a separate guest suite, home office, or multigenerational living space, this portion of the residence enhances its versatility.

The rear yard is a true highlight, offering a fenced-in area for pets as well as open green space for relaxation and recreation. With its combination of privacy, classic architectural appeal, and thoughtful design, this Jamestown Shores home presents a unique opportunity to experience coastal Rhode Island living at its finest.

