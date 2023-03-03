Two Dead in Middletown of Suspected Overdoses

On Wednesday at approximately 5:30 pm, members of the Middletown Fire Department and Police Department responded to 222 Prospect Avenue for the report of two unresponsive adults.

Upon arrival, officers located a thirty-year-old male and a thirty-three year old female on the floor in a bedroom.

David Perry of Providence and Jackee Dulin of Middletown were pronounced deceased on scene. The initial investigation indicates a possible drug overdose.

The Middletown Police Department Detective Division is currently investigating this case. Anyone who may have any information should contact Detective Geoffrey Dellefratte at 401-846-1144 ext. 7034.

