USA vs. Colombia to Open Newport International Polo Series 31st Season

The Newport International Polo Series will begin its 31st season with USA vs. Colombia at 5PM on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at its exhibition venue at Glen Farm in Portsmouth. Making its debut is a team from Bogota, eager to have their names etched onto the newly minted perpetual Liberty Bowl as the first winners. 

Launching the season will be a rooftop celebration at the waterfront Brenton Hotel on the eve of the match, for a cocktail meet & greet with the teams. RSVP at www.nptpolo.com.

“It is an honor to welcome the Colombian team,” explains Dan Keating, the Polo Series Founder, “and we know our fans will be excited to see the team voted most popular new team.”

The South American nation becomes the 36th country to participate in the Polo Series in its 31 year history. Colombia enjoys a rich polo history spanning 120 years from the founding of its first polo club in Bogota over 120 years ago. The country has produced some of the top players in the world and is sure to be a fierce challenger for USA team in its opening match of the summer. This season features international teams from 8 different countries to compete against the U.S throughout the 17 week schedule, below, as well as rivals from major US cities.

During the match, the weekly Door Prize Drawing will award a handsome prize to one lucky winner, as well as a chance to win the Turkish Airlines Grand Prize at the end of the season, round-trip business class airfare for 2 anywhere in the world on Turkish Airlines! Those who best capture the theme of the day – Colombian – could win prizes in the Best in Show Contest. A fan favorite, this tradition earned Newport Polo the title of Best Tailgating in New England from Yankee Magazine. Specialty vendors and gourmet food trucks will be present on the polo grounds near the Pavilion’s Patio Bar.

A special South American menu is available by advanced reservation online, to enjoy during the second half of the match, or during the après polo celebration with the teams. This culinary experience of sampler plates of authentic South American cuisine is catered by Los Andes Restaurant of Providence. Reservations are due by 4PM, Thu 6/2.

Following 6 chukkers of play, the match will conclude with a victory lap by the teams as they circle the field in the Newport Polo Fan Salute, which has been a tradition since 2003 now common in clubs around the world. Following the salute will be the Veuve Clicquot Champagne Toast and Trophy Presentation for the distribution of trophies, and a cocktail hour celebration in the Modern Luxury Lounge hosted by The Cocktail Guru.

The polo grounds are located at historic Glen Farm, 250 Linden Lane, Portsmouth RI. Tickets and reservations to the polo match and associated events are available online at www.nptpolo.com.

May         28 Newport Rotary Benefit Match           5pm     
June        4  Opening Day: USA vs. Colombia        5pm     Après Polo: Los Andes Sampler                   
                11  Newport Cup                                       5pm     Modern Luxury Lounge
                18  USA vs. Portugal                                5pm    Après Polo: Portuguese Supper       
                25  Newport vs. Boston                            5pm    Modern Luxury Lounge  
July          2   Independence Cup                             5pm    Modern Luxury Lounge 
                 9   USA vs. Ireland                                   5pm     Après Polo: Irish Feast    
                16   Newport vs. Pittsburgh                     5pm    Modern Luxury Lounge      
                23   USA vs. Italy                                       5pm     Après Polo: Amano Neopolitan Pizza Party 
                30   Newport vs. Washington DC             5pm    Modern Luxury Lounge        
Aug         6    USA vs. New Zealand                         5pm    Après Polo: Lobsterboil 
               13   Newport vs. Palm Beach                    5pm    Modern Luxury Lounge 
               20   USA vs. Jamaica                                 5pm    Après Polo: Jamaican Jerk Grill     
               27   Newport vs. New York                        5pm    Modern Luxury Lounge 
Sept         3   USA vs. England                                  4pm   Après Polo: Lobsterboil    
               10   Bentley vs. Rolls-Royce                     4pm    Modern Luxury Lounge 
               17   USA vs. Egypt                                      4pm    Après Polo: Pharaoh’s Feast 
               24   Turkish Airlines Finals                        4pm    Modern Luxury Lounge 

 

 

