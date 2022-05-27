USA vs. Colombia to Open Newport International Polo Series 31st Season

The Newport International Polo Series will begin its 31st season with USA vs. Colombia at 5PM on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at its exhibition venue at Glen Farm in Portsmouth. Making its debut is a team from Bogota, eager to have their names etched onto the newly minted perpetual Liberty Bowl as the first winners.

Launching the season will be a rooftop celebration at the waterfront Brenton Hotel on the eve of the match, for a cocktail meet & greet with the teams. RSVP at www.nptpolo.com.

“It is an honor to welcome the Colombian team,” explains Dan Keating, the Polo Series Founder, “and we know our fans will be excited to see the team voted most popular new team.”

The South American nation becomes the 36th country to participate in the Polo Series in its 31 year history. Colombia enjoys a rich polo history spanning 120 years from the founding of its first polo club in Bogota over 120 years ago. The country has produced some of the top players in the world and is sure to be a fierce challenger for USA team in its opening match of the summer. This season features international teams from 8 different countries to compete against the U.S throughout the 17 week schedule, below, as well as rivals from major US cities.

During the match, the weekly Door Prize Drawing will award a handsome prize to one lucky winner, as well as a chance to win the Turkish Airlines Grand Prize at the end of the season, round-trip business class airfare for 2 anywhere in the world on Turkish Airlines! Those who best capture the theme of the day – Colombian – could win prizes in the Best in Show Contest. A fan favorite, this tradition earned Newport Polo the title of Best Tailgating in New England from Yankee Magazine. Specialty vendors and gourmet food trucks will be present on the polo grounds near the Pavilion’s Patio Bar.

A special South American menu is available by advanced reservation online, to enjoy during the second half of the match, or during the après polo celebration with the teams. This culinary experience of sampler plates of authentic South American cuisine is catered by Los Andes Restaurant of Providence. Reservations are due by 4PM, Thu 6/2.

Following 6 chukkers of play, the match will conclude with a victory lap by the teams as they circle the field in the Newport Polo Fan Salute, which has been a tradition since 2003 now common in clubs around the world. Following the salute will be the Veuve Clicquot Champagne Toast and Trophy Presentation for the distribution of trophies, and a cocktail hour celebration in the Modern Luxury Lounge hosted by The Cocktail Guru.

The polo grounds are located at historic Glen Farm, 250 Linden Lane, Portsmouth RI. Tickets and reservations to the polo match and associated events are available online at www.nptpolo.com.

May 28 Newport Rotary Benefit Match 5pm

June 4 Opening Day: USA vs. Colombia 5pm Après Polo: Los Andes Sampler

11 Newport Cup 5pm Modern Luxury Lounge

18 USA vs. Portugal 5pm Après Polo: Portuguese Supper

25 Newport vs. Boston 5pm Modern Luxury Lounge

July 2 Independence Cup 5pm Modern Luxury Lounge

9 USA vs. Ireland 5pm Après Polo: Irish Feast

16 Newport vs. Pittsburgh 5pm Modern Luxury Lounge

23 USA vs. Italy 5pm Après Polo: Amano Neopolitan Pizza Party

30 Newport vs. Washington DC 5pm Modern Luxury Lounge

Aug 6 USA vs. New Zealand 5pm Après Polo: Lobsterboil

13 Newport vs. Palm Beach 5pm Modern Luxury Lounge

20 USA vs. Jamaica 5pm Après Polo: Jamaican Jerk Grill

27 Newport vs. New York 5pm Modern Luxury Lounge

Sept 3 USA vs. England 4pm Après Polo: Lobsterboil

10 Bentley vs. Rolls-Royce 4pm Modern Luxury Lounge

17 USA vs. Egypt 4pm Après Polo: Pharaoh’s Feast

24 Turkish Airlines Finals 4pm Modern Luxury Lounge

