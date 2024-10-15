Newport Water Division Announces Fall 2024 Water Main Flushing Program

Starting Sunday, October 20, the Newport Water Division (NWD) will begin its annual water main flushing program as part of routine maintenance. The program, aimed at ensuring water quality and system reliability, will run during evening hours until November 7, 2024.

To minimize disruption for residents, the flushing will occur between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. each night. The process involves releasing water at high volumes from hydrants to remove sediment and stagnant water that may have accumulated in the system.

“Hydrant flushing is essential for maintaining the integrity of our water supply,” an NWD representative said in a statement. “It helps ensure our system can support fire protection and keeps the water clean by removing built-up particles.”

While the water used during flushing may appear wasteful, officials emphasize that the procedure is both efficient and necessary. The annual effort is customized to maximize efficiency and reduce impacts on customers.

Residents may notice temporary water discoloration and lower pressure during the flushing period. NWD advises against using water during the flushing hours, particularly for laundry, and recommends running cold water taps if discoloration occurs. The water remains safe to drink despite any cloudiness, officials assured.

For any concerns or prolonged discoloration, residents are encouraged to contact NWD at (401) 845-5600.

Fall 2024 Flushing Schedule:

Week 1: October 20 – October 24

Flushing will begin in Portsmouth, moving south into Middletown and Newport. Affected areas include Redwood Farms, Forest Avenue, Aquidneck Avenue, Beacon Street, and more.

Crews will focus on Newport’s Point section and Easton’s Point in Middletown, including Broadway, Kay Street, and Dr. Marcus Wheatland Boulevard.

Flushing will continue in Newport, covering Memorial Boulevard, Bellevue Avenue, Salve Regina University, and Ocean Drive.

The schedule is weather-dependent and subject to change. Additional flushing may be required in some areas.

