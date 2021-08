BIG NEWS!!!!

Waterbrothers just dropped a whopper on Instagram on Sid’s 70th birthday.

Hollywood has invaded Newport and they’re making a documentary about Sid!!!! 70 years in the making, coming soon.

Here’s the trailer.

Waterbrother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story

