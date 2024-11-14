What She’s Having: More to Love About Broadway Dining

The end of an era for Newport’s Broadway dining scene arrived with the receding of the pandemic. Two restaurants, Salvation Café and The Fifth Element, were sold, never to regain their former glory, one falling into disrepair as a daytime haven for the homeless, the other simply failing to uphold its well-earned reputation. Down the street, Norey’s simply closed its doors and went dark. Lower Broadway has bounced back quickly, and heading into 2025, there’s a glimmer of hope that a rebound is on the way for more of the street. I’m leaning into it.

Just weeks ago, it was announced that the most recent owners of Fifth Element had sold the restaurant to the owners of Chomp, a locally based chain known for burgers and beer. Rumor has it the menu is awesome. I’ll suss out their plans for Newport, check out their Warren location and report back soon. With its prominent location, if they do it right, our city may get its Cheers back. We’re going to need it.

With the demise of Fifth Element, Caleb & Broad, also a neighborhood favorite, rose up in the ranks and became the beacon of bar and bites on the block. No wonder. Similarly to the magic that Frank Doyle and Brad Cherevaty brought to the table at Fifth, owner Rich Willis is a gem. His casual spot, open daily for lunch and dinner (and brunch on weekends), offers a lively, three-season indoor/outdoor space and boasts a creative and cheeky menu with influences from New Orleans to the Mediterranean and beyond. Prices are approachable, and on Monday nights, all entrees are $12.

While Buskers on Thames Street is your spot for corned beef and cabbage year-round, the luck of the Irish extends to all who pop in for a pint and a meal at Malt on Broadway. The cozy, Irish-owned pub offers a more eclectic, contemporary American menu, but don’t worry. Smithwick’s fish and chips brings the leprechaun love, and the burger here is one of the best in town. The cocktail menu includes hot adult beverages, nearly three dozen draft beers, and a multitude of Irish whiskeys, single malt scotch, and bourbon. With a group of regulars parked here almost daily at 5:01 p.m., securing bar seats can be tricky, but luckily, Malt takes table reservations.

Two blocks south is the Corner Café, whose extensive breakfast and lunch menu draws an almost cult following of devotees. In rain, snow, sleet, or hail, expect a line for breakfast, stretching around the corner, unless you can arrive when the doors open, promptly at 7:30 a.m. On an all-day breakfast menu, there are pancakes and French toast, omelets and eggs Bennies, breakfast sammies and burritos, a kids’ menu, and an entire section of healthy options from steel-cut oatmeal with fruit to egg white scrambles and avocado toast. At lunch, add burgers and quesadillas, sandwiches, wraps, melts, and salads. Thursday through Saturday, a special dinner menu and pizza are offered. BYOB and don’t be late.

I still have hope for The Market on Broadway, which launched originally under the direction of Pour Judgement’s Hank Whitin, Caleb & Broad’s Rich Willis, and other partners who have since left the project. Starting off a massive success, too many cooks spoiled the kitchen. Rather than building on a wonderful and sought-after neighborhood market concept, retaining the original cooks, the friendly opening management and staff, and the flow of the space, The Market never settled in at its sweet spot, changing and morphing itself continuously until it lost itself entirely. But a recent chat with Whitin suggests that things will be turning around. Fingers crossed.

Finally, for the heartiest of fast-casual lunch and breakfast menus, you can’t fail with the gourmet grilled cheese sandwich and soup combos, salads, wraps, and famous mac and cheese at Scratch Kitchen. Owned by a local brother-sister duo, you can go half on the Sammie and a cup on the soup, or all in with a full and a bowl. If you’re hungry, Scratch is the jam. They’re also a great option for catering.

