Wyatt Pike, American Idol Top 10 Finalist, to Perform Live at The Fifth Element Thursday Night

Exciting news for music enthusiasts in Newport!

Wyatt Pike, the talented singer-songwriter who captured hearts during American Idol’s Season 19, will be playing Newport with a live performance at The Fifth Element on Thursday, July 13 from 7 pm-10 pm.

Pike, known for his distinctive voice and impressive guitar skills, wowed audiences across the nation with his remarkable talent on American Idol. Wyatt’s music career has continued to flourish, and fans eagerly await the opportunity to witness his artistry live.

The Fifth Element, a vibrant and intimate venue nestled in the heart of Broadway, is the perfect setting for Wyatt’s performance. With its cozy ambiance and excellent acoustics, it promises to be an extraordinary night of music.

Attendees can expect a diverse repertoire of curated compositions, originals, and soulful renditions of popular hits.

The event provides an exceptional opportunity for music lovers to connect with Wyatt Pike’s artistry on a personal level. His ability to deliver amazing vocals and his genuine stage presence create an intimate experience that resonates deeply with fans.

Treat yourself to a perfectly shaken cocktail, enjoy a delicious dinner, and listen to some great music!

See you there!

