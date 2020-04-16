During Governor Raimondo’s Thursday press conference, I asked her the following question regarding Newport’s summer festivals, regattas and large scale events such as Newport Folk Festival, Newport Jazz Festival and the Hall of Fame Tennis Championships.

“Newport is renowned for its many large world class festivals, regattas, and events during the summer. Have you communicated any directives to these event organizers? What advice do you have for those who are booking travel and making plans to attend.”